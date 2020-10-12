Reviewing Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) & Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN)

Equitable Financial (OTCMKTS:EQFN) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Equitable Financial and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equitable Financial and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equitable Financial $21.42 million 1.39 $2.63 million N/A N/A Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.03 $1.94 million N/A N/A

Equitable Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Equitable Financial and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equitable Financial N/A 7.14% 0.72% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 10.81% 3.24% 0.54%

Risk and Volatility

Equitable Financial has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.8% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equitable Financial beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equitable Financial

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

