Reviewing PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) & Farmhouse (NYSE:FMHS)

Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) and PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Farmhouse and PennyMac Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services $1.48 billion 3.23 $392.96 million $4.89 13.49

PennyMac Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Farmhouse.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Farmhouse and PennyMac Financial Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A PennyMac Financial Services 0 0 8 0 3.00

PennyMac Financial Services has a consensus price target of $61.63, indicating a potential downside of 6.57%. Given PennyMac Financial Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PennyMac Financial Services is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.1% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PennyMac Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Farmhouse has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PennyMac Financial Services has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Farmhouse and PennyMac Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A PennyMac Financial Services 37.77% 42.33% 6.96%

Summary

PennyMac Financial Services beats Farmhouse on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. operates a platform for regulated cannabis industry. Its core product is the WeedClub, a social network platform that allows its members to digitally network with actual vetted cannabis industry stakeholders. Its platform serve professional cannabis and hemp industries, such as licensed growers, dispensers, laboratories, distributors, investors, accountants, lawyers, consultants, and others. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans. This segment originates first-lien residential conventional, government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans. The Loan Servicing segment engages in the servicing of newly originated mortgage loans, and execution and management of early buyout transactions and servicing of loans. It performs loan administration, collection, and default management activities, including the collection and remittance of loan payments; response to customer inquiries; accounting for principal and interest; holding custodial funds for the payment of property taxes and insurance premiums; counseling delinquent borrowers; and supervising foreclosures and property dispositions. This segment also services conventional and government-insured or guaranteed mortgage loans, and home equity loans; and distressed mortgage loans that have been acquired as investments by its advised entities. The Investment Management segment is involved in sourcing, performing diligence, bidding, and closing investment asset acquisitions; managing correspondent production activities for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust; and managing acquired assets. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

