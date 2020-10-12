Reviewing PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) & Itau Corpbanca (OTCMKTS:ITCB)

Itau Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Itau Corpbanca has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PEOPLES BK COMM/SH has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.2% of Itau Corpbanca shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of PEOPLES BK COMM/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itau Corpbanca $2.82 billion 0.47 $177.89 million N/A N/A PEOPLES BK COMM/SH $22.08 million 1.53 $4.07 million N/A N/A

Itau Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than PEOPLES BK COMM/SH.

Profitability

This table compares Itau Corpbanca and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itau Corpbanca -32.28% 3.31% 0.30% PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 20.54% N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Itau Corpbanca and PEOPLES BK COMM/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itau Corpbanca 0 1 0 0 2.00 PEOPLES BK COMM/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Itau Corpbanca beats PEOPLES BK COMM/SH on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Itau Corpbanca

Itaú CorpBanca provides wholesale and retail banking services. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as accepts demand and time deposits; and provides commercial loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers financial advisory, mutual fund management, insurance brokerage, and securities brokerage services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company has operations in Chile, Colombia, and Panama, as well as has a branch in New York and representative offices in Madrid and Peru. Itaú CorpBanca was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

About PEOPLES BK COMM/SH

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans. Its business loan portfolio includes commercial loans comprising commercial real estate, equipment purchase, certificates of deposit and listed stock secured, commercial real estate construction, residential construction loans, and lines of credit; and small business/government loans. In addition, the company provides merchant services, online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, sweep accounts, debit and credit cards, and ATM cards. It operates six full-service branches in Ashland, Central Point, Grants Pass, and Medford, Oregon. People's Bank of Commerce was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Medford, Oregon.

