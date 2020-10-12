Reviewing Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) & Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) and Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Acme United and Simpson Manufacturing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United 4.32% 11.55% 5.70% Simpson Manufacturing 13.71% 18.50% 13.90%

Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Simpson Manufacturing pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Simpson Manufacturing pays out 30.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acme United has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Simpson Manufacturing has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Acme United and Simpson Manufacturing, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A Simpson Manufacturing 0 2 0 0 2.00

Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus price target of $81.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.12%. Given Simpson Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Simpson Manufacturing is more favorable than Acme United.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acme United and Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United $142.46 million 0.58 $5.51 million N/A N/A Simpson Manufacturing $1.14 billion 3.67 $133.98 million $2.98 32.22

Simpson Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.6% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Acme United shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Simpson Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Acme United has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simpson Manufacturing has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Simpson Manufacturing beats Acme United on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products. It also provides connectors and lateral products for wood framing, timber and offsite construction, mid-rise steel construction, and cold formed steel applications; fasteners, which include various nails, screws, and staples for decking, subfloors, drywall, and roofing applications; and mechanical anchors for concrete and masonry construction applications. In addition, the company offers engineering and design services, as well as software solutions that facilitates the specification, selection, and use of its products. It markets its products to the residential construction, light industrial and commercial construction, remodeling, and do-it-yourself markets in the United States, Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland, Portugal, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Sweden, Norway, Australia, New Zealand, China, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

