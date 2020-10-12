Revlon (NYSE:REV) Trading Up 8.1%

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.65. Approximately 358,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 134,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Revlon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Revlon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $371.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.27.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.10 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REV. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Revlon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,391,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after purchasing an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 37.2% in the second quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 177,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Revlon by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revlon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 15,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revlon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. 10.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revlon Company Profile (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Revlon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revlon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.