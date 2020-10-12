Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $24.62 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.96, a quick ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Nithya Desikan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Insiders own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,319,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,954,000 after buying an additional 260,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 977,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 45,181 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

