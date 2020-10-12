Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 688,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,274,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 715,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 80,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ring Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,880,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 144,659 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 2,174.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 472,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 451,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ring Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 45,537 shares during the period.

About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

