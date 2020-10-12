Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.76. 688,887 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,274,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million.
About Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.
