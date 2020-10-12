Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a GBX 4,800 ($62.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Barclays set a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price objective on Rio Tinto and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 6,300 ($82.32) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on shares of Rio Tinto and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,290 ($56.06) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,789.23 ($62.58).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,800.50 ($62.73) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,752.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,385.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,175 ($67.62). The company has a market capitalization of $58.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a GBX 119.74 ($1.56) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

