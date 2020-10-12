Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $28.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RKT. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Rocket Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Rocket Companies from a negative rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rocket Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.54.

NYSE RKT opened at $23.00 on Friday. Rocket Companies has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocket Companies stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies Inc (NYSE:RKT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

