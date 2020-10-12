Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ROKU. Citigroup increased their price target on Roku from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.48.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of Roku stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $223.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,254,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,292,892. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.85. Roku has a one year low of $58.22 and a one year high of $228.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.40, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,050,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,997 shares of company stock valued at $71,651,479 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Roku by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,151,000 after buying an additional 741,898 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 21.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,319,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,306,000 after acquiring an additional 414,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Roku by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,351,000 after acquiring an additional 76,157 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.