Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Colliers Secur. lowered Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Rosetta Stone from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rosetta Stone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Get Rosetta Stone alerts:

RST remained flat at $$29.95 on Monday. 362,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,498. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a market cap of $736.80 million, a P/E ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.78. Rosetta Stone has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $31.24.

Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rosetta Stone will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rosetta Stone in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rosetta Stone by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Rosetta Stone during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 36.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Rosetta Stone by 34.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,401 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rosetta Stone Company Profile

Rosetta Stone Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning and literacy solutions consisting of web-based software subscriptions, online and professional services, and mobile applications, as well as practice applications.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Rosetta Stone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosetta Stone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.