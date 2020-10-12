Roth Capital Increases Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Price Target to $25.00

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Roth Capital from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NLS. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nautilus from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Nautilus from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

Shares of NLS stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.10. 2,921,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,638,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $662.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 2.09. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $114.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.15 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 18.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nautilus will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Wayne M. Bolio sold 22,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $321,660.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,854.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jim Barr sold 100,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $1,421,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,387 shares of company stock worth $2,327,736 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 578.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

