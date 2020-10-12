Rotten One Day Volume Hits $811,052.00 (ROT)

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Rotten has a total market cap of $2.38 million and $811,052.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotten token can now be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000849 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rotten has traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 56.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00006529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $566.83 or 0.04897878 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00053061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00031624 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Rotten Token Profile

Rotten is a token. It launched on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 24,279,610 tokens. Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rotten’s official website is rottenswap.org/#

Rotten can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotten should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotten using one of the exchanges listed above.

