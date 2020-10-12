Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €21.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Independent Research set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.88 ($38.68).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

ETR BOSS opened at €23.96 ($28.19) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.82. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 52-week high of €47.09 ($55.40). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €22.42 and its 200 day moving average price is €24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.