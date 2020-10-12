Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€99.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HEN3. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €84.50 ($99.41).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €82.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

