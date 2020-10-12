Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RGLD. Raymond James set a $160.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.09.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.66 and its 200 day moving average is $123.72. Royal Gold has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $119.97 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Royal Gold by 197.3% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 42.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 16.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

