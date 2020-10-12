Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 13,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 31,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 499,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $7,130,732.28. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 892,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after buying an additional 248,090 shares during the period. Finally, RiverNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,924,000.

About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

