Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) were up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.60 and last traded at $13.58. Approximately 13,061 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 31,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.22.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Charles M. Royce acquired 499,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.28 per share, with a total value of $7,130,732.28. Following the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
About Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT)
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
