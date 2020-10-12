RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $91.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPM reported solid results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Its top and bottom lines not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also improved significantly from the year-ago period. The uptrend was mainly driven by a strategically balanced business model and the 2020 MAP to Growth initiative. The MAP program is expected to deliver run-rate savings of $290 million by fiscal 2021-end (as of now, 23 plants have been closed out of 31 planned). It has been benefiting from strong demand for commercial sealants and roofing in NA on pent-up demand due to pandemic-related delays, and from easier comparison, acquisitions, favorable product mix and moderation in some raw material categories. However, currency headwinds and weather-related woes are causes of concern. RPM's shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on RPM International in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an inline rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.90.

RPM opened at $87.24 on Friday. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $90.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.92.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,906.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $3,302,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in RPM International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 15,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.2% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 27,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

