RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) Shares Down 7.1%

RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)’s share price dropped 7.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 956,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,146,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

Separately, ValuEngine raised RR Donnelley & Sons from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $92.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.24.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in RR Donnelley & Sons during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 11,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in RR Donnelley & Sons by 296.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 70,792 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 39.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 35,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 12.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 322,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 34,878 shares in the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile (NYSE:RRD)

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

