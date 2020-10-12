RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Trading Up 6.8%

RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL)’s stock price rose 6.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.96 and last traded at $36.55. Approximately 116,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 460,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.22.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RMBL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on RumbleON from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Aegis began coverage on RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get RumbleON alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.57) by $5.04. The firm had revenue of $84.34 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Marshall Chesrown bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.14 per share, with a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,652,195. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RumbleON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc operates a capital light disruptive e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to buy-sell-trade-finance pre-owned vehicles in one online location. It operates through the Vehicle Distribution, and Vehicle Logistics Transportation business segments. The Vehicle Distribution segment distributes power sports and automotive and is anchored on a proprietary supply chain and distribution software platform that is supported with its mobile-first web and application strategy.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.