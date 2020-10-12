Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RUSHA. TheStreet upgraded Rush Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a hold rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.80.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $55.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.43. Rush Enterprises has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Rush Enterprises shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, October 13th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, September 15th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, October 12th.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 41,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $2,034,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $168,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 180,334 shares of company stock worth $8,773,660. 12.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,944,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 132.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 123,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $2,467,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 55,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

