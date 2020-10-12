Ryder System (NYSE:R) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $50.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on R. ValuEngine upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.63.

NYSE R opened at $47.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.50. Ryder System has a one year low of $22.62 and a one year high of $57.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 3.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post -2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 27.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,664,000 after acquiring an additional 941,120 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 939,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,230,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Ryder System by 104.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,520,000 after buying an additional 456,419 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Ryder System by 18.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 779,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,235,000 after buying an additional 119,393 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

