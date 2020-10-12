San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 6.6%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 118,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 95,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.53.
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 75.53%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)
San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.
