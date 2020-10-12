San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) Trading Up 6.6%

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)’s share price traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.74 and last traded at $2.74. 118,824 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 95,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.71 million, a PE ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 0.53.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 98.43% and a net margin of 75.53%. The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJT. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 5.9% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 311,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 219,215 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 828.1 net wells.

