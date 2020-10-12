SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Shares Down 11.6%

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) fell 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. 809,348 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 73% from the average session volume of 466,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of SandRidge Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 3.50.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.30. SandRidge Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.88% and a negative net margin of 376.24%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,490 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of SandRidge Energy by 789.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 242,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 215,048 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SandRidge Energy by 32.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SandRidge Energy by 62.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,422 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 75,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SandRidge Energy by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had 1,095.8 net producing wells; approximately 571,000 net acres under lease; and 2 rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and 1 rig drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 160.2 million barrels of oil equivalent.

