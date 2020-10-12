Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

SASR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.54. 87,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,852. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

