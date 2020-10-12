Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Unilever Group by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,916,000 after acquiring an additional 758,492 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of The Unilever Group by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,532,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,974,000 after purchasing an additional 481,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Unilever Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,987,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,529,000 after purchasing an additional 474,797 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Unilever Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,841,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,920,000 after purchasing an additional 387,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in The Unilever Group during the 2nd quarter worth $22,886,000. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Unilever Group

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

