Sanford C. Bernstein Begins Coverage on The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL)

Equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Unilever Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Unilever Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.
NYSE:UL traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,654. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.46. The Unilever Group has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $63.50.
About The Unilever Group
The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.
