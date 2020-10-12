Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.38.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amgen will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

