Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $236.00 to $223.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $255.38.
Shares of AMGN opened at $236.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.91 and its 200 day moving average is $236.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $138.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.
In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 8,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,965,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $2,348,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,905,000 after purchasing an additional 9,021 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 41,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Amgen Company Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.
