Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.90.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMO traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $10.83. 2,187,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $21.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. Analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 6,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,847,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 622,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 321,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.46% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

