SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SB Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th.

SBFG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. 2,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. SB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.27.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that SB Financial Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBFG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SB Financial Group by 204.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in SB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in SB Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 50.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

