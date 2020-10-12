SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $314.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.31. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.31 and a beta of 0.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

