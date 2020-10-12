SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SBAC. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price objective on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.38.
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $314.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $309.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.31. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,966.31 and a beta of 0.37.
In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total transaction of $70,137.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 725.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.
About SBA Communications
SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.
