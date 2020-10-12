ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of ScanSource from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ScanSource from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.00.

Get ScanSource alerts:

Shares of SCSC stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.36. 81,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,929. The company has a market capitalization of $541.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. ScanSource has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $39.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.80 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Grainger acquired 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $50,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,304. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 3,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $81,447.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,091.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 137.4% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 57.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ScanSource by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 21,708 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in ScanSource by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

See Also: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.