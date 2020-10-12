Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.
SCHN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 191.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.56.
Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.
