Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

SCHN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,441. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.52 million, a P/E ratio of 191.74 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $22.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 746,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 515.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 47,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 61,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

