Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of SCRYY stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 10.37 and a quick ratio of 8.21. Scor has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

