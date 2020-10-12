Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCRYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Scor from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Scor from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Scor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.25.
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.13%. Analysts expect that Scor will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Scor
SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.
