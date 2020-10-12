Scotiabank Raises Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $152.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $137.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CNI. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $108.39.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $109.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.30. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $110.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter worth about $2,649,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.