SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares fell 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.47. 754,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,128,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.59.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get SCWorx alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SCWorx stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of SCWorx worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SCWorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCWorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.