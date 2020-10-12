Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for central nervous system disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of SLS-002, SLS-006, SLS-008, SLS-010 and SLS-012 which are in clinical stage. Seelos Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Apricus Biosciences Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 28th.

SEEL traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.95. The company had a trading volume of 751,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. Seelos Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.71.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seelos Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEEL. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of suicidality in post-traumatic stress disorder and in depressive disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for monotherapy in early stage Parkinson's disease patients.

