Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG)’s stock price traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.92 and last traded at $5.41. 783,748 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 769% from the average session volume of 90,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.03.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.74.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The textile maker reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($3.90). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 128.55% and a negative return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

