Serum Price Hits $1.34 on Major Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, Serum has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00011469 BTC on exchanges. Serum has a total market capitalization of $66.84 million and $44.11 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00263306 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00098798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.62 or 0.01472402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00156809 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com

Serum Coin Trading

Serum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

