ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $581.00 by Analysts at Barclays

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $486.00 to $581.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $403.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. OTR Global lowered ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $12.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $508.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,193,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,999,739. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow has a fifty-two week low of $213.99 and a fifty-two week high of $510.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,186 shares of company stock worth $33,155,448. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 43.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.