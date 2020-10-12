SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get SGS alerts:

SGSOY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SGS from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. SGS has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $26.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SGS has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $29.40.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SGS (SGSOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.