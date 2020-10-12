SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGSOY. HSBC upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of SGS in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. SGS has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

