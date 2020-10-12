Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.25 on Thursday, reaching $55.71. 742,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $56.20.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shift4 Payments will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

