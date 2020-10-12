Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:SHECY opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.12. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $34.44.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 19.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

