Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT) Shares Up 14.1%

Shineco Inc (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s share price was up 14.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.26 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 223,847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 52,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shineco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.95.

Shineco, Inc, a holding company, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells health and well-being focused plant-based products in China. It processes and distributes traditional Chinese herbal medicine products, as well as other pharmaceutical products directly to individual customers.

