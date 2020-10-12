Shutterstock’s (SSTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a research note published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Truist upgraded Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shares of SSTK opened at $58.26 on Friday. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 64.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $159.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 21,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $1,109,562.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,172,188 shares of company stock worth $101,126,778 in the last quarter. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shutterstock by 57.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 9.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 316.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 24,984 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 168.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 54,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 35.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 72,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 18,838 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.