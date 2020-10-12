Sidoti Boosts Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Price Target to $145.00

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) had its target price raised by Sidoti from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALG. ValuEngine raised shares of Alamo Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alamo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alamo Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.33.

Alamo Group stock opened at $117.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $70.99 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.81.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $268.64 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alamo Group will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.78%.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $115,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,952.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $70,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,899 shares of company stock worth $1,074,504. 3.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 298,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alamo Group by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Alamo Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

