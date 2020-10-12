Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.66. 436,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $68.98 and a 52-week high of $148.64. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.62.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.