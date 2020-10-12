Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBNY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. CSFB began coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank stock opened at $84.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. Signature Bank has a one year low of $68.98 and a one year high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.3% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.