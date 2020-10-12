Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Signature Bank from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Signature Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised their target price on Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.33.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.66. 436,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,698. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $148.64.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.06). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Signature Bank by 1,866.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

