Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

SIMO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.36.

SIMO stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.91. The stock had a trading volume of 325,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,534. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 79,995 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,428 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

